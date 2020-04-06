Belfast tutor accused of Snapchat approaches to children refused bail

A tutor allegedly flouted a sexual offences prevention order by contacting children at nearly 40 schools across Northern Ireland, a court heard today.

Police claimed Ching Lun Tsang used year group photos as part of social media approaches to more than 200 pupils.

The developing scale of the investigation emerged as the 34-year-old was refused bail.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "I think he's a danger to the public in light of the information I'm hearing from police."

Tsang, of Larkfield Road in Belfast, is charged with 24 counts of breaching the order on dates between December 2018 and November 2019.

The alleged offences involve contacting a number of children at secondary and grammar schools.

He is also accused of sending an advertisement for online and face-to-face tutoring services, as well as supplying private teaching, despite prohibitions on such actions.

Further alleged breaches involve having a female under the age of 18 at his home address without prior approval from social services or a designated risk manager, and reactivating two tutoring accounts.

None of the schools can be identified due to reporting restrictions.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told today police have now gained access to previously encrypted computer equipment.

Opposing Tsang's bid to be released from custody, a PSNI officer claimed Tsang could commit further offences or interfere with the investigation.

She said: "He has contacted in excess of 200 children at 37 schools across Northern Ireland.

"He may have been targeting them by school web pages, downloading and storing names and year group photos, and making contact on Snapchat."

Defence barrister Luke Curran countered that Tsang is not accused of touching or any physical contact with children.

"The alleged offences involve the internet," he insisted.

Denying bail, however, Mrs Bagnall ruled: "There's a strong likelihood of re-offending."

She remanded Tsang in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.