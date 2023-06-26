Belfast woman accused of smuggling drugs into Maghaberry to face trial

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today by video-link from Hydebank Wood, 35-year-old Kelly Ann Bradley confirmed that she understood the four charges against her, all alleged to have been committed on September 28 last year.

Bradley, from the Antrim Road area in the north of the city, faces two counts of conveying list A articles into HMP Maghaberry, namely buprenorphine and bromazolam and two counts of having the class C drugs with intent to supply.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Bradley, which was conceded by her defence lawyer.

Bradley was told she had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on her own behalf, but she declined.

Remanding Bradley back into custody, District Judge Rosie Watters returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on September 26.