Belfast woman alleged to have illegally withdrawn 20k from bank to stand trial

A Belfast woman alleged to have illegally withdrawn over £20,000 from Barclays Bank in a matter of days has been returned to the Crown Court for trial.

Lisa Johnston (31) of Belmont Road is accused of fraud by dishonestly claiming to be the holder of a Barclays Bank account, and withdrawing funds on four occasions.

It is alleged that on January 4, 2019 in Belfast £3,000 was withdrawn, and later the same day £4,000 from the bank's Lisburn branch.

The next day there was a further alleged withdrawal of £9,000 in Newtownards, and on January 10, 2019, £4,800 from the Ballymena branch.

A prosecuting lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court there was a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Nigel Broderick.

Johnston spoke only to confirm her identity.

She declined to call any witnesses or give evidence on her own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge Broderick set bail at £500 and ordered her to appear for arraignment at Antrim Crown Court on December 3.