Belfast woman avoids jail over attack on cafe worker who was trying to protect elderly customer

A woman who grabbed and twisted a staff member’s breast in a Belfast city centre cafe has been handed a suspended prison term.

Mina Bounar “exploded” and attacked the victim who was trying to protect an elderly customer at the city centre eatery, a court heard today.

The 30-year-old defendant, of Magdala Street in Belfast, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She received an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Prosecutors told Belfast Magistrates' Court Bounar initially entered a Patisserie Valerie outlet in June 2021 demanding money for a previous trial work shift. She was asked to leave but returned to the same branch two months later and became confrontational towards those on duty.

During the August 10 incident at the cafe, which has since closed, a member of staff raised her arms to protect an elderly customer.

“The defendant grabbed her breast and twisted it with force,” a Crown lawyer said.

The victim suffered extensive bruising and scrab marks in the assault.

Defence barrister Luke Curran accepted it was an unprovoked attack which would normally lead to immediate imprisonment.

But he argued that Bounar has been diagnosed with mental health issues and spent 10 months in custody for other cases.

District Judge Anne Marshall described it as a serious assault where significant injuries were inflicted.

Referring to a statement from the victim, Mrs Marshall disclosed: “She described the defendant as exploding when she came into the shop.

“An elderly lady was paying at the till, and fair play to the injured party for standing in front of and trying to protect her.”

Imposing the eight-month suspended jail term, the judge warned Bounar: “Make sure there are no more assaults on anybody for the next two years.”