Belfast woman charged with blackmail over sex attack claims

The woman was released on bail (stock photo)

A Belfast woman has appeared in court charged with blackmailing the man she claims subjected her to a sex attack.

The 55-year-old allegedly made a demand for a £3,000 payment with menaces.

She cannot be identified due to the nature of her complaint.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the alleged blackmail offence was committed in October last year.

A defence lawyer described it as a "delicate" case, with the charge against his client emerging during an ongoing police investigation.

He argued that the woman will have lifetime anonymity if her allegations are proven.

"She was the victim of a serious sexual assault," the barrister claimed.

"This (blackmail charge) has the essence of a counter-complaint."

Deputy District Judge Joe Rice confirmed the woman had been connected to the alleged extortion offence.

He released her on £500 bail, to return to court later this month for an update in the case.