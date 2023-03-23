Belfast woman found guilty of murdering baby son and attempting to murder daughter

A woman has been found guilty of murdering her baby son and attempting to murder her daughter.

She stabbed her children in their Belfast home on the evening of Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Her two-and-a-half year old daughter survived the knife attack, but her eight-week old son died.

Following a trial that spanned over two months at Belfast Crown Court and after deliberating for five-and-a-half hours, the jury returned guilty verdicts on the two charges today (Thursday).

The forewoman of the jury broke down in tears as she was asked to give the verdicts. Once they were delivered, the 30-year-old defendant sobbed in the dock and repeatedly said "no".

Despite denying the charges, the defendant - who can't be named to protect the identity of the surviving child - was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10-1 on the charge of murdering her son and unanimously convicted of attempting to murder her daughter.

After the verdicts were delivered, Judge Donna McColgan KC said: "The defendant has now been found guilty of murder so the court must now impose a life sentence. The minimum tariff will be set at a later date."

The case is due to be mentioned again next week.