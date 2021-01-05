Belfast woman given probation for biting PSNI officer

The 19-year-old assaulted the officer following her arrest for sitting in the road and lighting a cigarette

Nicole O'Neill was given 18 months probation for assaulting the policewoman in north Belfast.

A woman bit a PSNI officer after being arrested for sitting in the middle of a road and lighting a cigarette, a court heard today.

Nicole O'Neill was given 18 months probation for assaulting the policewoman in north Belfast.

The 19-year-old defendant, with an address on the city's Antrim Road, must also pay £100 compensation, a judge ordered.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard police were called to a disturbance at another location on February 29 last year.

Officers spoke to O'Neill, who was in a heavily intoxicated state, and took her back to the Oldpark Road area of Belfast.

Crown lawyer Stephanie Boyd said: "She got out of the police vehicle, said she would walk the rest of the way home and then sat in the middle of the road and lit a cigarette.

"Traffic was getting busier, but she wouldn't get up off the road."

O'Neill was detained and put back into the back of a PSNI car.

"As an officer attempted to put on a seat belt, she was bit on the inside of her inner arm by the defendant," the prosecutor submitted.

"It caused swelling and a lump and bruising, but there was no breaking of the skin."

Imposing probation and ordering compensation to the police officer, District Judge Fiona Bagnall gave O'Neill 26 weeks to pay the amount.