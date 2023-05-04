Belfast woman in court accused of smuggling diazepam and cannabis into jail

Standing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates’ Court, Alisha Doyle (32) was charged with taking diazepam and cannabis into HMP Maghaberry on November 26 last year.

Doyle, from Torrens Crescent in north Belfast, was also accused of supplying the class C and B drugs on the same date.

The court did not hear how the offences were allegedly committed, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was sufficient evidence to justify the case being heard in the Crown Court, which was conceded by defence counsel Caitriona Keenan.

Freeing Doyle on £500 bail, District Judge Rosie Watters returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for arraignment on June 13.