Belfast woman jailed after mum feared she would be attacked with pen

A Belfast woman has been jailed for causing her mother to fear she was going to be stabbed with a pen.

Anne Falloon, 45, received a one-month sentence for the common assault at their home in the west of the city.

She was arrested after police were called to the Glassmullin Gardens property on January 5.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard Falloon had picked up a pen during an argument and walked towards her mother.

"She had the pen in her hand and her arm was raised as if she was going to make an attempt to stab her," a Crown lawyer said.

"She did not make any actual attempt to harm her mother, but the behaviour was described as being extremely aggressive and the injured party was frightened that she may be attacked."

Defence solicitor Darren Duncan told the court Falloon has been in prison since the incident.

Passing sentence, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "There will be one month of custody."