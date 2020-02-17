Belfast woman jailed for random attack on stranger

A Belfast woman has been jailed for launching a random attack on a stranger in the city centre.

Sinead Johanson, 34, received a four-month sentence on Monday for punching another woman she encountered in August last year.

Johanson, of Waring Street, was convicted of common assault.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the victim had been waiting to go to work when she was targeted by a group of people near City Hall.

She ran to a nearby street in a bid to escape, but was then punched in the face by Johanson.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall stressed how frightened the woman must have been.

"This was a completely random assault on a stranger," she said.

Imposing four months imprisonment, Mrs Bagnall refused to release Johanson pending an appeal.

The judge insisted: "She is not getting bail from me on these matters."