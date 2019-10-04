Belfast woman 'stabbed partner in row over another woman', court hears

Claire Poots was granted bail at the High Court (stock photo)

A hairdresser allegedly stabbed her partner in the head after a suspected row about him visiting another woman, the High Court has heard.

Claire Poots, 28, is charged with attempting to murder the man at her west Belfast flat and then leaving before an ambulance arrived.

Prosecutors said police called to the scene at Glencolin Avenue in the early hours of September 30 discovered a broken kitchen knife in the lounge and blood smeared throughout the property.

Details emerged as Poots was granted bail to live at a family address outside the city.

Crown lawyer Kate McKay said paramedics treated the man at the scene for multiple stab wounds to his head, leg and arm.

He later claimed Poots, his current partner, carried out the attack, the court heard.

According to his account they had both been drinking when tensions developed over another woman he had visited.

"He thought this was the cause of the argument," Mrs McKay said.

Poots then allegedly left the property on foot before emergency services arrived.

She was located less than an hour later on the Stewartstown Road, complaining of injuries and with a patch of hair missing from her head.

Her clothes and hands had suspected bloodstains, prosecution counsel submitted.

Referring to the scene of the alleged stabbing, Mrs McKay said a large pool of blood was located in the hallway with further smears throughout.

Damage to a door was attributed to suspected stab marks.

"There were large strands of hair extensions strewn around the floor with blood under them," the barrister added.

Although the alleged victim expressed reluctance to pursue a complaint, a statement was provided by a neighbour who lives in an apartment below.

He claimed Poots knocked on his door seeking help, called 999 and then left.

The neighbour went to her flat, saw the wounded man and tried to administer first aid, the court was told.

Mrs McKay also contended that Poots pushed past him as he attempted to stop her departure.

Defence barrister Kelly Doherty argued that her client could be released to live with relatives in Co Armagh.

Ms Doherty confirmed that Poots works as a hairdresser outside Belfast.

Granting bail, Mr Justice O'Hara banned the accused from any contact with her partner.

The judge further ordered: "She is not to enter Belfast other than for court appearances."