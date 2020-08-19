Belfast woman sustained puncture wounds in struggle with partner, court told

Emergency services were called to the scene in Dunmurry.

A woman allegedly sustained puncture wounds in a struggle to stop her ex-partner taking car keys, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutors claimed she was assaulted late at night at her home in west Belfast, with a five-year-old child shouting in the street for help when an ambulance arrived.

Adjourning her alleged attacker Colin Allsopp's application for bail, the judge ordered a report from social services.

Mr Justice McAlinden said: "It's shameful and disgraceful that such behaviour should take place when young, vulnerable children are present in a house."

Allsopp, 31, of Haywood Avenue in Belfast, faces charges of wounding with intent, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Juniper Way, Dunmurry on July 15.

Crown lawyer Suzanne Gallagher said the woman claimed she had been asleep, with another one-year-old daughter nearby, but woke to find Allsopp standing over over.

During an argument he allegedly wrestled to get her car keys and struck her a number of times.

The older child was outside shouting "help me (help) my mummy", according to the prosecution.

The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to five puncture wounds to her body.

Ms Gallagher claimed Allsopp got into the Nissan Micra car and drove for up to 100 yards before stalling.

He then allegedly got out, jumped on the bonnet and smashed the windscreen before leaving in a taxi.

During police interviews Allsopp claimed he had been drinking with the woman when she became aggressive and told him their relationship was over.

He denied punching her or taking the keys, insisting instead that any struggle was to prevent her from attacking him.

Ms Gallagher added: "He said her injuries could have been from wrestling for the keys."

But Mr Justice McAlinden made clear that he wanted more information from the relevant authorities before ruling on Allsopp's bid to be released from custody.

He stressed: "One of the issues the report will have to address is whether a grant of bail, in the opinion of social services, will give rise to an increased risk of harm to these young children."