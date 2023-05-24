Belfast woman ‘targeted M&S as she stole over £10k worth of food and drink’

Prosecutors claimed she took 30 steaks in one of a series of “colossal” thieving incidents this year

A Belfast woman allegedly stole more than £10,000 worth of food and drink in a shoplifting campaign targeted against Marks & Spencer, the High Court heard today.

Beverly McNeilly, 43, is accused of carrying out repeated high-value raids on the retailer’s stores in the city.

McNeilly, of McAllister Court, is set to be granted bail once measures are in place to treat her drug addiction and mental health issues.

She faces four charges of theft and five burglaries over a period between January 3 and May 15.

Crown lawyer Mark Farrell told the court the offences were committed at Marks & Spencer branches on Boucher Road and Forestside Shopping Centre.

“They are targeted towards a certain well-known, respected company,” he submitted.

“Marks & Spencer have had a look at what is missing, and they think the loss from stolen goods is over £10,000.”

The alleged stealing spree involved taking trolley loads of groceries and alcohol worth hundreds or thousands of pounds without any payment.

Referring to one theft earlier this month, Mr Farrell claimed McNeilly was observed by another customer at the Forestside store.

“She walked out with 30 steaks, a colossal amount of expensive meat, and Marks & Spencer is not cheap,” the barrister said.

By that stage McNeilly had been issued with a trespass notice banning her from the retailer.

Opposing her application for bail, the prosecutor insisted that “enough is enough”.

He argued: “It is not a victimless crime. Marks & Spencer is a company with shareholders and there is a cost to everybody if losses are made because of shoplifters.”

The court heard McNeilly is a heroin addict who initially told police she could not remember any of the incidents, but later claimed to have acted under duress.

Defence counsel Luke Curran set a range of health issues for which she requires medication.

“The position is dire,” he acknowledged.

Adjourning the case to next week, Mr Justice Rooney indicated that bail will be granted if a support package can be put in place.