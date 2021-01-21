Belfast woman who had taken enough drugs 'to have killed a horse' disqualified from driving

It was observed that Moylan was the driver with three other adults in the car as well as three children

A Belfast woman who drove an overloaded car of children with a “cocktail of drugs enough to kill a horse” has been disqualified from driving at Newry magistrates court.

Ashleigh Moylan (30) of Westrock Mews pleaded guilty to driving while unfit and carrying a number of children without seatbelts on July 3, 2019.

A charge of dangerous driving was withdrawn.

The court heard that a PSNI patrol travelling on the A1 dual carriageway from Newry to Banbridge, were overtaken by the accused in a silver Seat Leon vehicle.

The car then appeared to swerve over the central divide.

Officers pursued the vehicle and signalled for it to pull over.

It was observed that Moylan was the driver with three other adults in the car as well as five children.

Two of the children were in the passenger footwell with another sitting on the central divide.

The court heard that the defendant appeared to be in a confused state.

A roadside breath test was carried out which the accused passed.

A blood test was later carried out with evidence of cocaine, diazepam and sleeping tablets were in her system.

Defence said his client had previously been in a car accident the was not her fault, but which led her to be on medication.

“She had been in a difficult relationship which she is now separated from and has relocated,” said defence.

“She has been abstinent from alcohol since the offence.

“The situation arose when she had taken medication the night before and not realised that she was not capable of driving.

“The cocaine may have been in her system for some time previously.

“Other adults in the car had not thought of whether she was fit to drive,” added the barrister.

District Judge Eamonn King expressed his shock at the details of the motoring offence.

“This was a driver who had a cocktail of drugs that would have killed a horse,” said Mr King.

“She overtook a police car on the motorway with three adults and five children in the car, I can understand where the charge of dangerous driving came from,” said Mr King.

Moylan was fined £515 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.