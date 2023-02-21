Belfast woman who racially abused supermarket worker avoids jail

Police were called to Tesco on the Lisburn Road on March 16 last year.

A Belfast woman who racially abused a supermarket security worker has avoided immediate imprisonment.

Melissa Gennery, 36, was given a four-month suspended sentence for an outburst which also involved calling the store manager a “sheep s******”.

District Judge Steven Keown said: “It goes without saying that this was outrageous behaviour.”

Gennery was arrested after police were called to Tesco on the Lisburn Road in the south of the city on March 16 last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard she had caused disturbances and racially abused a member of security staff before attempting to grab his body-worn camera.

The store manager also alleged she had been verbally abusive towards him and threatened to spit on him.

Gennery, from Palmer Street, continued swearing at the security guard as officers spoke to her at the supermarket entrance.

A Crown lawyer said she called him a “paedo” and shouted “Murkha, Murkha” in front of other customers and children in the area.

When detained and placed inside a police vehicle, she began to kick the inside of a rear passenger door.

Gennery later admitted that she threatened to spit on the store manager, stating that he was a “sheep s******”.