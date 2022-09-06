Belfast woman’s conviction for allowing her home to be used in connection with IRA kidnapping of suspected British agent to be quashed

It was, however, ruled that four remaining counts of making property available for IRA meetings “are not unsafe and should stand”.

A Belfast woman’s conviction for allowing her home to be used in connection with the IRA kidnapping and interrogation of a suspected British agent is to be quashed, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

But senior judges dismissed Erin Corbett’s challenge to being convicted on four further counts of making her property available for meetings of the terrorist organisation more than 30 years ago.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan rejected claims that she was either entrapped or acted under duress.

“Notwithstanding the conditions prevailing at the time, the general population in north Belfast and elsewhere in Northern Ireland did not allow their houses to be used by the IRA for terrorist purposes,” the judge said.

In March 1991, Corbett received a five-year suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to five offences of making property available to others for terrorist-related purposes.

One of the incidents related to events immediately prior to the kidnapping of Sandy Lynch in January 1990.

He was said to have attended her home in the Ardoyne area of Belfast before being brought to another house to be questioned on suspicion of being an informer.

Corbett was not directly involved in either the abduction or interrogation, the court heard, but instead provided the “first port of call” on that evening.

Police acting on a tip-off located and rescued Lynch from some of his captors at a property in Lenadoon, west Belfast.

Corbett was among ten defendants charged in connection with the incident.

The others, including former Sinn Fein publicity director Danny Morrison, have all already successfully appealed their convictions.

Prosecutors conceded that Corbett’s conviction for the Lynch incident was unsafe and should be quashed for the same reason – that relevant sensitive material about the possible involvement of “state actors” in the commission of the offences was not disclosed at trial.

However, the other four counts related to similar activity during a pre-dating period between 1989 and 1990.

In an affidavit, Corbett accepted the offences were planned and ordered by IRA men, but said members of the organisation “prevailed” upon her to give them the keys to her house for meetings.

Stressing that she has never supported or been involved in paramilitary activity, she described being “petrified” at the time.

“I feared for my children if the police found out and thought that I was involved with these people,” Corbett stated.

She also asserted that the grouping had complete control over the Ardoyne area, leaving her “in no position to make some type of stand against the IRA.”

Defence lawyers argued that the involvement of a state actor who effectively entrapped Corbett rendered all of the convictions unsafe.

It was further contended that she had been deprived of an opportunity at trial to seek the exclusion of her confession due to the general circumstances surrounding the offences.

However, Dame Siobhan pointed out that Corbett never identified duress as an issue during interviews.

“She also quite clearly indicated that she knew that members of the Provisional IRA were using her property,” the Chief Justice said.

“We have found that there was no state actor involvement in the original request to the applicant to provide her property one year before these events took place.

“It is therefore impossible to see how the applicant can claim entrapment by a state actor.”

Confirming that Corbett’s conviction for the Lynch incident is to be quashed, she ruled that the remaining four counts “are not unsafe and should stand”.