Belfast yob who slashed stranger with broken glass bottle given probation

A man who went on a drug-fuelled rampage with a broken bottle has been given a two-year probation order.

Bernard Trevor Morey appeared at Belfast Crown Court remotely from HMP Maghaberry on Friday and was sentenced for three offences including possessing an offensive weapon.

Following his arrest last March, the 36-year-old, of Parkville Court in the city, claimed he had been injecting cocaine and saw a friend shape-shifting, which caused paranoia.

It was heard that on March 29, 2022, a woman was walking along the Antrim Road in north Belfast when she noticed an intoxicated man staggering towards her with a broken bottle.

He was swinging his arms and talking to himself. After they passed each other, she heard footsteps, turned around and saw him coming towards her. Morey swung the bottle at the woman and despite not making contact, she was left terrified.

Following this, he continued to make his way along road and began shouting at a group of young people at a Maxol garage. A male noticed what was happening and tried to calm Morey down. However, Morey walked over to his girlfriend while brandishing the bottle.

The male stepped in front of his partner, and as Morey swung the broken glass towards his male's, he stuck his hand up to protect himself, resulting in a wound which required hospital treatment. Morey was then wrestled to the ground and arrested a short time later.

He pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, wounding and possessing an offensive weapon.

Judge Mark Reel addressed Morey's addiction and mental health issues, as well the version of events he gave to a probation officer.

The judge said: "He admits responsibility for the offences and acknowledges that his lifestyle was unsettled in the time leading up to these offences. On that particular evening, he says he injected a substantial quantity of cocaine and his memory is of a friend shape-shifting.

"He became paranoid and left home in an agitated condition. He has a limited recollection of events and has expressed remorse for the effects of his actions on his victims."

Judge Reel also noted Morey spent a period on remand, engaged with services while in custody and would benefit from further support and assistance.