Belfast youth accused of having violent sex with a schoolgirl granted bail

He is accused of subjecting the 15-year-old girl to multiple incidents at his former home in the south of the city.

The defendant, now aged 22 but not being named for legal reasons, was detained in England and brought back to Northern Ireland earlier this month.

He faces a charge of sexual activity by a non-adult with a child.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard police were alerted back in March 2018 when the complainant, then aged 15, claimed she had been forced to have sex over a period of several hours.

She detailed several alleged encounters with the defendant, some of which involved no consent.

“On one occasion at his address she stated that ... they had sex multiple times,” a PSNI officer told the court.

“She said (the accused) was violent towards her and left her with bruising.”

In a separate incident, he allegedly struck her head off a table while they were on a train trip to Bangor, Co Down.

Initially arrested on suspicion of rape, the defendant denied sexual activity with the girl.

He was released on police bail but left Northern Ireland at that stage and moved to the Birmingham area.

PSNI officers travelled to England to carry out the arrest and return him for the court appearance.

Opposing bail, a detective claimed: “He was in a relationship with the victim and there are risks he may contact (her).”

Defence solicitor Niall O’Neill said his client should be allowed to live with a close relative in Co Antrim.

He argued that it would be unfair to keep the accused in custody over an alleged offence five years ago.

District Judge George Conner decided to grant bail for the accused to reside under curfew at an address agreed with police.

Mr Conner also ordered: “He is not to have any contact with the alleged injured party or make any reference to her on social media.”