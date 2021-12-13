Bid for early trial in Van Morrison defamation case over comments about Robin Swann

Van Morrison was joined on stage by Ian Paisley Jnr

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann's lawyers are pressing for an early trial in his legal action against Sir Van Morrison, the High Court heard today.

Defamation proceedings centre on the singer-songwriter branding Mr Swann "very dangerous" over his handling of Covid-19 restrictions.

Attempts were made to have the case listed for a full hearing early next year.

But with Sir Van having instructed new legal representatives, the judge instead decided to review the case again in January.

Outside court Mr Swann's solicitor, Paul Tweed, said: "I can't comment on the ongoing proceedings, other than to confirm our position from the outset that there needs to be a hearing date at the earliest opportunity."

The action relates to a high-profile incident in June this year when Covid-19 restrictions led to one of Sir Van's shows being cancelled.

He took to the stage at the Europa Hotel in Belfast and directed criticism at Mr Swann.

At one point the musician invited DUP MP Ian Paisley up from the audience to join him in the chants, with video footage of the incident going viral.

Mr Paisley subsequently defended his involvement as an act of parody, comedy, banter and sarcasm.

The defamation claim against Sir Van also reportedly cites two further incidents where he elaborated on his views.

He allegedly referred to the minister as a "fraud" in a media interview, and also repeated the "dangerous" claim in an online video.

Sir Van is understood to have now enlisted an English-based QC as part of his legal team.

Following today's review, Mr Justice McAlinden scheduled a further update in four weeks time.