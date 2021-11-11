Bid to return 10 people for trial in connection with the murder of east Belfast man Ian Ogle put on hold

A bid to return ten people for trial in connection with the murder of Belfast community worker Ian Ogle has been put on hold.

The nine men and one woman were due to learn today if they have cases to answer on charges linked to events surrounding the killing.

But committal proceedings at Belfast Magistrates' Court were adjourned at the last minute amid problems over legal consultations with the only one of the accused currently in custody.

Mr Ogle, 45, was beaten and stabbed to death near his home at Cluan Place in the east of the city in January 2019.

Carried out as part of a long-running feud, the attack was said to have lasted for around 30 seconds.

Previous courts were told Mr Ogle is believed to have been targeted in response to an altercation earlier the same night.

A number of men arrived at the scene, allegedly launched the fatal assault and then fled.

Three men were originally charged with the murder. They are 42-year-old Mark Sewell, Jonathan Brown, 36, and 35-year-old Glenn Rainey.

Sewell and Brown are currently living at addresses which cannot be disclosed because of suspected paramilitary death threats.

Another two men from the city, 38-year-old Robert Spiers and 40-year-old Walter Ervine, are also facing prosecution for the offence of murder following a review of the case.

The Public Prosecution Service decided that a further four men and a woman should be charged with associated offences.

Christopher Haire, 52, is accused of assisting offenders.

He is alleged to have drove Brown to and from an address in the city to retrieve a large bag, knowing that a murder had been committed.

Thomas McCartney, 34, faces charges of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice by taking possession of and retaining the keys to a Seat Leon car.

Jill Morrison, 39, is accused of perverting the course of justice, assisting offenders and withholding information.

It is alleged that she moved the moved the Seat Leon; placed a sports bag containing training shoes, a hat and sum of cash in the rear of the car; phoned Brown after police officers left her address, and gave the keys to the vehicle to McCartney.

Reece Kirkwood, 24, and Neil Ogle, 43, both face a charge of withholding information in connection with the murder.

None of those defendants addresses are being published due to the same potential threat issues.

A preliminary enquiry into the case was due to go ahead today, with members of the victim's family attending remotely.

But lawyers for Rainey, who is currently in custody on unrelated charges, revealed they have been unable to hold proper face to face consultations.

Barrister Sean Devine told the court: "It's just simply been impossible to sit down with him.

"There are technical matters and also the CCTV evidence, quite a lot of which is said to feature our client."

District Judge Steven Keown stressed that preparations had been made for the hearing.

"All the defendants are here, the family of the victim is on the link," he said.

"I have been getting emails all week making sure everything is set up."

Adjourning the case for a week, Mr Keown indicated that a new date for the preliminary enquiry will be set at that stage.

He said Rainey's legal team are to confirm in advance that they have consulted, "are ready to go, and if not why not".