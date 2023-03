Father-of-nine suffered 52 stab wounds, many of them inflicted as he lay dying

Murder victim Eddie Meenan’s aunt Natasha Duddy (centre) in tears as the family leave court following sentencing of those involved in his murder

After sentencing the three men convicted of the killing of Edward Meenan, Judge Donna McColgan QC thanked the members of the jury for presiding over a “harrowing and difficult case” and excused them from further service for life.