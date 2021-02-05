Bike champ Irwin fined for speeding

Four-time North West 200 Superbike winner Glenn Irwin was fined £80 and given three penalty points for speeding yesterday.

Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that the 30-year-old, from Straid, just outside Ballyclare, was driving a Jaguar F-Pace on February 22 last year when he was clocked on the Frosses Road doing 74mph in a 60mph zone.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer told the hearing that he had received correspondence from Irwin apologising for not replying within the allowed timescale.

The letters explained that the defendant, who admitted speeding, was not a "letter opener", but now he was aware he had passed the timeframe, he was "on top of the situation".

The correspondence also contained mitigation which "focused on his prowess" as a motorcycle racing champion, the hearing was told.

Judge Matter imposed an £80 fine and three penalty points.

Irwin recently confirmed he would be riding for Honda in this year's British Superbike Championship.