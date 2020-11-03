Blain McGuigan earned £220k to promote Carl Frampton's fights, court told

Blain McGuigan was paid around £220,000 as director of a company set up to promote Carl Frampton’s fights, the High Court has been told.

Speaking on day 16 of the legal battle between former ex-world boxing champions Barry McGuigan and Mr Frampton, promoter Blain McGuigan said he didn’t regard the money as a salary, rather as payment for working for Cyclone Promotions.

Mr Frampton, a dual-weight world champion, is suing his ex-manager and Cyclone Promotions for £6m alleged withheld earnings.

In a counter-suit, Barry McGuigan is claiming £4m against his one-time protege for breach of contract when he ended their partnership in 2017.

Both men deny the respective allegations against them.

When asked by counsel for Mr Frampton, Gavin Millar QC, about the payments, Blain McGuigan – son of Barry McGuigan – confirmed that, in 2014, the first full calendar year of Cyclone Promotions, he was paid over £41,000 by the company.

He added: “Some of it was income from the company and some of it was directors loans which would’ve remained payable until a point when they would’ve been written off. I would’ve paid tax on those personally.”

Asked if he regarded the payments as salary, Blain McGuigan replied: “I didn’t necessarily see it as salary. I saw it as my payment for working for the company.”

The court was previously told that Blain McGuigan had taken a more active role in promoting Mr Frampton’s fights after Barry McGuigan suffered a stroke in April 2013.

Mr Millar said that, according to accounts, the total paid to the promoter “over the years through 2018 is 220 odd thousand pounds”, to which Blain McGuigan replied; “yes”.

The previous day, the court heard that it cost over half a million pounds to persuade boxer Carl Frampton’s world champion opponent Kiko Martinez to fight him in Belfast a second time.

Blain McGuigan told of how challenging it was for the family’s Cyclone company to bring Spanish fighter Martinez to the Titanic Slipways for a bout in September 2014 which, if Mr Frampton won, would see him crowned IBF world super-bantamweight champion.

Mr Frampton had beaten Martinez to win the European title at the Odyssey arena the previous year, but Martinez later won the IBF crown, which increased his market value substantially.

“It was hard for us because we had to work out a way of generating enough revenue to cover that cost and also to make enough money to pay Carl a good purse as well,” said Blain McGuigan.

When asked by counsel for the family, Liam McCollum QC, if he could recall how much was agreed for the second Martinez fight, Blain McGuigan said: “Yes, it was $700,000 (£543,000), $100,000 (£77,500) to Gary Shaw {a co-promoter}, $100,000 to Sergio Martinez, who was his current manager, $100,000 to Sampson Lewkowicz, who was his current manager and promoter, and then $400,000(£310,000) to Kiko Martinez himself.”

The court heard it was Cyclone's obligation to pay Martinez, and the company's goal to minimise the costs as much as possible.

Blain McGuigan added: “But we understood the magnitude of the chance of getting Kiko back to Belfast considering he'd been stopped by Carl 16 months before that.

“So we obviously tried to keep his purse down as much as we could but we had to get him back here... that was the main goal.”

He said that by beating Martinez, Frampton “would become a world champion, which is every boxer's goal when they turn professional, and it was our goal to get Carl to that point in his career... there haven't been a huge amount of world champions from Northern Ireland so it was a big, big thing.”

The eventual venue for the fight – which Mr Frampton won on points – was the Titanic Slipway, which could accommodate 16,000 spectators.

Blain McGuigan told the court there were “logistical issues relating to that, and how the arena would be constructed and so on... because it was effectively just a big bit of tarmac; we had to build a stadium from scratch.”

The case continues.