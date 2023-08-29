Boss of NI Botox clinic charged with breaching rules

Accused Nick Watkins (right) with then mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross

The owner of a Co Antrim aesthetics clinic offering anti-wrinkle and weight loss treatments is to appear in court accused of a catalogue of offences.

Nick Watkins (51), from Forthaven in Ballyclare, is charged with breaches of human medicines regulations.

He is the main practitioner at Glengormley’s Mac Aesthetics, which offers bumlifts, liquid facelifts, non-surgical rhinoplasty, vampire facials, calf-slimming treatments and more.

The clinic’s website says all treatments are administered in a “council-approved establishment, complying with all health and safety and environmental health standards”.

Watkins is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court next Tuesday charged with two counts of advertising prescription-only medicines and nine counts of possessing medicinal products with intent to supply.

He is also due to face three counts of possessing unauthorised medicinal products.

Read more NI suicide victim’s mum to give evidence in case of man accused of sharing scene images

Watkins is accused of advertising Botox in December last year in a way that was likely to lead to the use of a prescription-only medicine.

It is alleged he advertised Ozempic in a similar manner around the same time.

He is further accused possessing lidocaine, Saxenda, Kenalog, hyaluronidase, adrenaline, B12 and sodium chloride with intent to supply without a prescription between July and December last year.

The charge sheet also alleges he was in possession of liraglutide/Victoza, Botulax 200 and lidocaine (J-Caine Cream) which he knew or had reasonable cause to believe was intended to be sold at the premises.

The business’s website describes the types of IV treatments it offers, including a ‘Hangover IV Drip’ for £100. The ‘Snow White IV Drip’ and ‘Rapunzel IV Drip’ are cheaper at £95 and £89 respectively. A bumlift is on offer for £299, intramuscular injections from £25 to £200 and non-surgical facelifts for £599.

The website claims the business previously came in second place in the ‘Highly Recommended Cosmetic Clinic of the Year’ category at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.

Mr Watkins declined to comment when approached by this newspaper about the case.

Read more Two men ordered to appear in court to face charges relating to death of Toome bypass crash victim

DUP councillor Stephen Ross attended the official opening of Mac Aesthetics during his term as mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A picture shared on the business’s website shows him standing alongside Watkins while wearing his ceremonial chain.

It is understood to have been taken during the period of alleged offending.

Mr Ross told this newspaper he attended the business launch after being invited on an official engagement.

“I knew I was going to open a shop that does Botox, but I had no idea what they sold,” he said.

“I don’t know the legalities when I go to open something. I assume it is safe.

“I would not have been anywhere near it if I thought it was not above board.

“I do not know this individual and never seen him before or after the event.”

“I have no interest in Botox and have no knowledge of what happened in that place.

“It was a new business opening in an area that needs new businesses. I was invited along and I went.”