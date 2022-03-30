Bow Street Mall incident: Accused’s bail application adjourned

Officers responded to the incident at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn.

A man who allegedly took a bag of guns, a smoke grenade and hunting knife into a busy shopping centre declared himself a soldier prepared to die, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said 50-year-old Gregory Wallace had to be taken to the ground by members of a PSNI armed response unit at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn, Co Antrim last month.

Follow-up searches at his home led to the seizure of another 20 suspected firearms, including rifles and shotguns.

Wallace, of Howard Place in Lisburn, is accused of a series of weapon offences in connection with the incident on February 22.

Crown lawyer Stephanie Boyd set out how police were alerted that a topless man with a knife and gun in his waistband had confronted staff at a coffee shop in the centre.

“When approached about his state of dress he became abusive and replied ‘You don’t know who I am, I will get you done’,” she said.

Officers called to the scene tackled Wallace amid fears that he posed an immediate danger to himself and other members of the public.

Mrs Boyd claimed: “When he was taken to the ground he stated that he was a soldier, Covid-19 was his enemy, and he was prepared to die.

“He was asking police to shoot him.”

A large hunting knife and loaded air pistol were taken from him, according to the prosecution, along with a sports bag containing a smoke grenade, handgun and another pistol.

Police then discovered an assortment of suspected weaponry, pellets and magazines at his home.

Wallace was initially taken to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, where he was treated for a punctured lung and broken ribs.

During police interviews the defendant stated that he had been drinking and taken a double dose of medication before leaving the house.

He claimed the firearms were in his bag to play airsoft, the court heard.

Mrs Boyd added: “He also said that he knew he had a knife in his waistband for his own protection because he was under threat.”

Wallace faces a total of 10 charges, including carrying a firearm or imitation in public and possessing a handgun with intent to cause fear of violence, having a bladed article, and theft of a bottle of Southern Comfort alcohol from Tesco.

Adjourning his application for bail, Lord Justice Maguire stressed the need for a medical report.

The judge pointed out that Wallace was allegedly “walking around the centre of Lisburn, tooled up with a whole load of weapons and making remarks to police”.