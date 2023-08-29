Boxer Steven Donnelly admits defeat in appeal against six-month jail sentence

Disgraced Co Antrim boxer Steven Donnelly was delivered a knock-out blow today as he had jail sentences totalling six months — for assaulting two men on a train and breaching restraining orders — affirmed by a judge.

The former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was due to appeal the sentences he had been handed at a magistrates’ court last month.

However, as he rose to read reports in the case at Antrim County Court, Judge Alistair Devlin told defence counsel for the 34-year-old Ballymena man: “You might want to remind your client that I have the power to increase sentences as well.”

Following a five-minute break, defence counsel Sean Mullan indicated he had been instructed to withdraw Donnelly’s appeal.

Judge Devlin affirmed the jail sentences of the lower court, telling the lawyer: “I think that’s realistic.”

Donnelly, from Dunfane Park in Ballymena, had faced charges of breaching a restraining order and two counts of common assault.

Taking the cases in chronological order, a prosecutor told Antrim County Appeal Court how Donnelly had sent text messages to his former girlfriend on June 5, 9, 10 and 19 last year, “conveying that he wasn’t happy and wanted to end his life”.

Despite the suicidal thoughts and the fact the couple had not been together for two years at that point, Donnelly also asked “if he could take her son on holiday”.

The victim said that the messages “made her afraid of what he would do… and she felt harassed”.

Turning to the assault cases, he said police were called to Ballymena rail station due to an “ongoing disturbance” on the train from Antrim to Portrush on August 6 last year.

In CCTV footage of the incident, Donnelly can be seen remonstrating with the victims, aggressively flexing his right bicep and leaning over the backs of the seats as a middle-aged female tries to reason with him and push him back.

At one stage, Donnelly is pushed back by the female, but when the victim Marcus Dallas stands up, Donnelly lunges forward again and, reaching past the woman, punches Mr Dallas to the face several times, leaving him with a bloody nose.

According to witness statements, Donnelly had been striding up and down the carriage “singing sectarian songs and acting aggressively to members of the public”.

The court heard that, in relation to the second victim, whose assault was “technical” in that there was no physical contact, Donnelly said: “Do you know who I am? I’m Steven Donnelly the boxer.”

Donnelly had also admitted breaching the restraining order by again contacting his ex “without reasonable excuse” on March 27 this year, when he left her a 12-second voice message “asking if he could go and get his boxing gear”.

Previous courts have heard how Donnelly represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010 and won bronze medals at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 at welterweight and at the Gold Coast in 2018 at middleweight.

Dismissing the appeal and affirming the six-month jail sentences and restraining order to run until July 2025, Judge Devlin said, having heard from the Public Prosecution Service, he had started to read the statements and defence reports but “the case didn’t get any better, from the defendant’s perspective”.