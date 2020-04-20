Boy (15) and man arrested in John Paul McDonagh murder probe

A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of John Paul McDonagh in Enniskillen (PA)

John Paul McDonagh, the teen who died after a street altercation in Enniskillen

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a man (24) in connection with the murder of John Paul McDonagh in Enniskillen.

Mr McDonagh (18) died in hospital on Monday, April 13, after being stabbed in the area of Coolcullen Meadow the Saturday before.

Police are interviewing the pair on suspicion of affray, wounding with intent and other violent offences in connection with that confrontation.

Last week a man appeared in court charged with the murder.

Joseph Joyce, 29, of Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen, is facing three charges in connection with the death of the 18-year-old.

Joyce has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Strabane Magistrates' Court heard that Joyce “deeply regretted” that Mr McDonagh had died, and that he had said he did not intend to kill him but that he had been attacked by three men.