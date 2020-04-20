Boy (16) accused of stealing car during Antrim burglaries refused bail

A 16-year-old boy accused of breaking into two homes in Antrim and stealing a car must remain in custody, a judge ruled on Monday.

The youth, who cannot be identified, appeared at court on 12 charges linked to the house raids in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Properties in the Millhouse area of the town were targeted, with a Fiat 500 car taken from one of them later recovered by police.

The teenager faces counts of burglary with intent to steal, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He is also accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident where damage was caused to property.

Although no further details were disclosed, an investigating detective told Belfast Magistrates' Court she could connect him to the charges.

She claimed there was a risk of further offences if the boy was released.

Refusing bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall backed her assessment.

Mrs Bagnall said: "I have grave concerns here. This lad, I think, is both a danger to himself and others."

She remanded the youth in custody to appear in court again next month.