Bricklayer avoids jail after breaking jaw of man who stabbed him

A bricklayer who admitted breaking the jaw of a man who once stabbed him in the abdomen has avoided jail.

Sean Anthony Luke Canning was given an 18-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at Londonderry Crown Court yesterday.

Canning (35), from Clon Elagh in the Skeoge Road area of the city, admitted attacking Eamon Quigley (65) in the Different Class Menswear shop in the city centre on October 5 last year. Mr Quigley, who worked in the shop, had previously been given a three-year jail sentence, suspended for three years, when he admitted stabbing Canning with a knife outside Canning's home in 2007.

At the time Canning was in a relationship with Mr Quigley's daughter and was the father of Mr Quigley's grandson.

After his arrest last October for punching Mr Quigley, Canning told police he would "proudly tell his son that he had busted his grandad's jaw".

The plea and sentencing hearing before Judge Philip Babington followed a trial in June. Jurors acquitted Canning of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but Canning had already admitted a lesser charge of assault. During the trial, Mr Quigley, a former Derry City goalkeeper, said he had received a lifetime ban from the Football Association of Ireland for assaulting a referee in the 1990s.

Judge Babington also imposed a five-year restraining order on Canning banning him from contacting Mr Quigley, from entering the Different Class Menswear shop and entering Victoria Place.