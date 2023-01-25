Broken bottle held to victims’ faces in string of Belfast robbery attempts, court hears

A man allegedly held a broken bottle to victims’ faces during a series of attempted robberies in Belfast, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed 23-year-old Ethan Smith was involved in three attacks at separate locations in the city on the same night.

Smith, of Longlands Road in Newtownabbey, faces charges of robbery, burglary with intent to steal, two counts of attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

All of the alleged offences were committed on January 11 this year.

Crown counsel Iryna Kennedy said a mobile phone was snatched from a man targeted in the King Street area.

Based on CCTV footage and witness descriptions, she alleged that a co-accused distracted the victim before Smith headbutted him and grabbed the device.

Minutes later the same pair allegedly asked a couple for the time as they parked outside a house at Lawrence Street in the south of the city.

Smith produced a broken beer bottle and declared “this is a robbery”, according to the prosecution.

Mrs Kennedy contended: “At the same time, he raised the broken bottle up to the injured parties’ faces, holding it a few inches away.”

The couple left the scene after a passing taxi driver shouted for them to get into his car.

In the same alleged sequence of events another man and woman were approached on nearby Westminster Street.

It was claimed that Smith made similar threatening gestures in a bid to take any valuables they were carrying.

“He picked up a broken bottle from the footpath, held it to the (man’s) face and demanded that they both hand over any phones or money on them,” counsel alleged.

The would-be robbers left after Smith’s co-accused advised “not them, leave them alone”, the court heard.

Both suspects were later arrested in the Botanic Avenue area by police who also recovered the first victim’s phone and the neck of a broken bottle.

Opposing Smith’s application for bail, Mrs Kennedy said he claims to suffer from Asperger’s Syndrome and schizophrenia.

The case was adjourned for the defence to provide any available medical evidence to support those assertions.

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “I can’t rely on self-reporting, (and) you can’t go round putting broken bottles to people’s throats.”