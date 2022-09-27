Brothers charged with scratch card ‘distraction thefts’ in Derry released on bail

Three men were arrested in Derry in connection with the theft of scratch cards

Two brothers from England, who were arrested last weekend along with a third man by police officers investigating a spate of recent scratch card thefts from shops in Derry, have appeared in court charged with a combined total of 20 scratch card thefts.

Conor Ward (24) and Jonathan Ward (27), who are both from the Wolverhampton area, are alleged to have committed what Derry Magistrates’ Court heard described as ‘distraction thefts’ from local shops between September 10-24.

The brothers were arrested in a house in the Beraghvale area of the city along with a third man (28), who was released on police bail charged with four similar thefts and who is due in court on October 19.

A police officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that the same modus operandi was used in all of the thefts in that the defendants allegedly distracted staff members in the shops before leaving without paying for the scratch cards.

He said the total value of the stolen scratch cards was almost £1,000.

He added that the first theft occurred in a garage in Newry on September 10 and the others took place in the Derry area between September 19-22 and again on September 24.

The police witness said the same getaway car — a silver Volvo — was involved in almost all of the incidents.

He said the two brothers, along with the third suspect, were arrested last Sunday when staff members in a local Eurospar shop reported their presence in the shop to the police.

The officers spotted the silver Volvo parked outside a house in Beraghvale and the two brothers and the third man were arrested inside.

Opposing bail, the officer said both brothers were wanted on warrant from another jurisdiction and added that the brothers did not seem to care about being caught.

“Maybe they were hoping for a big payday from one of the scratch cards,” he said.

Applying for bail, barrister Sean Doherty said bail addresses were available to the defendants, whose family members were in court.

He said £500 cash was available as a surety for each of the two defendants, neither of whom had a criminal record in Northern Ireland.

Mr Doherty said no violence was used during any of the distraction thefts.

District Judge McElholm released the two defendants on their own bail of £500 together with cash sureties each of £750.

He said bail would only be perfected if the proposed bail addresses were approved by the PSNI.

The defendants will be electronically monitored and must observe an 8pm to 8am curfew. They are also banned from entering any of the shops involved in the incidents.

A custody sergeant then informed the court that Jonathan Ward had two arrest warrants issued against him by Bedfordshire police and officers from that force would be travelling to Northern Ireland to detain him.

The case was adjourned until October 13.