Brothers in custody accused of £500 raid on Chinese restaurant

Two brothers were remanded in custody yesterday accused of robbing a Chinese fast food restaurant in Co Armagh.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates' Court, James Carlisle (38) and Christopher Barry Carlisle (35) confirmed they understood the charges.

James Carlisle, from the Finulagh Road in Dungannon, and Christopher Carlisle, from Spelga Place, Kilkeel, are jointly charged with robbing Ying Deng of £500 on November 23. Christopher Carlisle faces a further count of possessing a firearm with intent to commit robbery.

A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect the brothers to the charges and police were objecting to bail for Christopher Carlisle amid fears he would reoffend or interfere with the investigation.

He told the court that at 12.05am, two masked men with a handgun and a crowbar entered the Bamboo Chinese restaurant on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.

After threatening staff they made off. A member of the public gave chase and the pair were seen running into the accommodation block at Craigavon Area Hospital. At 11.52pm a camera at the hospital showed a white car entering. It was seen speeding out at 12.09am and the officer told the court police believed this was the getaway vehicle.

The brothers were arrested in the early hours of Sunday after police stopped the car. James was driving and Christopher was in the passenger seat.

A search uncovered a black face mask, a holster, two phones, a crowbar and a Homebase receipt, said the constable. CCTV at Homebase showed Christopher Carlisle buying a crowbar among other items, he said.

A barrister for Carlisle said he had bought the crowbar to do work on a flat he has in Kilkeel.

District Judge Amanda Brady told the court she believed there was a risk of re-offending and refused bail.

Both men were remanded into custody to appear by videolink on December 13.