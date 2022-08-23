Brothers sentenced for assault on neighbours which saw woman slammed onto concrete ground

Two brothers who admitted assaulting a mother and daughter have been sentenced today for the violent incident.

Joseph Downey (36) and his brother Michael (29) appeared at Belfast Crown Court where it emerged the older victim was hospitalised for three weeks after being “slammed” onto the ground during the incident on May 2020.

Joseph Downey, from The Willows in Crumlin, was given a three-year jail term, which was suspended for three years, for charges of wounding and common assault.

Michael Downey, from Good Shepherd Drive in Dunmurry, pleaded guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was handed a combination order consisting of two years’ probation and 60 hours’ community service.

The violent incident occurred on May 30, 2020, when Michael Downey lived on the same street as the mother and daughter.

“It’s fair to say that over the years the two families have not got along,” a Crown barrister said.

On the day in question, James was visiting his brother Michael. The mother, daughter and a third woman were chatting and drinking in their back garden when they heard Michael Downey shout from two doors down: “You're on your last f****** ticket”.

The comment is believed to have been a reference to a verbal altercation the evening before.

A short time later there was a confrontation between the two parties at the front of the women’s house and, following a verbal row, Michael Downey slapped the daughter in the face, which floored her.

As she was getting back up, Joseph Downey threw her back onto the ground. When her mother began screaming and asking why her daughter had been hit, Michael Downey swung his hand at her head.

This strike didn’t make contact with the older woman, but Joseph Downey struck her to the face then lifted her up by the chest from behind.

He then slammed her to the ground and, in a statement later made, an eye witness said “I saw her whole body hit the ground. The back of her head bounced back, hitting the tarmac. I ran over to her and she was unconscious.”

The emergency services were called and the mother was rushed to hospital and treated for five fractured ribs, a broken shoulder blade and fractures to the base of her spine, as well as bleeding on the brain.

Her daughter sustained cuts to her hand and lip and a broken toe.

Neither woman provided a victim impact statement, despite efforts made by the police to obtain them.

The Downey brothers were arrested and gave a “no comment” response during interview. They later claimed a broken bottle was waved in their faces during the incident, but Judge Miller said there was no evidence to back this up.

The judge said he had considered probation reports on both men, which detailed a “very traumatic childhood”.

Also noted were their good work records, settled domestic situations and the remorse and shame expressed.

Michael Downey, who claimed the incident was a culmination of anti-social behaviour displayed by his neighbours, has now moved from the area.

As he sentenced the pair, Judge Miller said it was clear Joseph Downey’s actions caused “significant injuries… acting as he did by throwing an older, smaller, considerably light woman onto a concrete surface”.

After imposing the suspended sentence, the judge warned the older brother that any reoffending would result in him being returned to court.