Brothers to face further intimidation charges over sectarian hate crime against Lurgan mum

The pair appeared in court this morning incident in April

Two brothers charged in connection with a sectarian hate crime in Lurgan will face further charges relating to intimidation, a court has heard.

Adrian Douglas (34), of Carrick Drive, and Alister Douglas (37), of Charles Baron Gardens appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning in connection with an incident on April 30 led to them being charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.

Footage of the men ranting at the door of a young Catholic mother in the Co Armagh town after a Celtic v Rangers match was widely circulated on social media following the incident.

The recording allegedly shows the men shouting sectarian abuse such as “get this fenian out” and “the taigs in” as well as hammering and kicking the door.

On spotting the doorbell camera, one of them allegedly tried to prise it off the door frame and with the video posted online, the footage has been viewed thousands of times and has evoked public revulsion and condemnation from all quarters.

Adrian and Alister Douglas will now face intimidation charges

Sitting at the rear of the court, the men stood and responded “yep” when asked if they understood the charges against them, with the prosecution telling the court the case was to proceed on indictment.

A police officer said she could connect the men to the charge.

They said the men would also face further charges, with Adrian Douglas charged with intimidation and his brother Alister with aiding and abetting intimidation.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram said he was formally objecting but that he had explained to the brothers it will take time for the papers to be prepared for the case to progress.

No alterations were made to the men’s bail conditions, which require them to have no contact with the injured party, avoid the injured party’s address at Ashleigh Crescent, not to consume alcohol in a public place and to submit to a preliminary breath test if requested by police.

District Judge Rafferty adjourned the case and ordered the defendants to appear again at Craigavon Magistrates Court on July 14.