Brothers who ‘shoved’ their way into home and attacked father and son avoid jail

Four brothers who “shoved” their way into their victims’ home before raining kicks and punches on a father and son have narrowly escaped prison sentences.

The four brothers are Dean Calderwood (36) of Tullykittagh Road, Ballymena; Nathan Calderwood (38) of Carnalbanagh Road, Broughshane; Stefan Calderwood (35) of Leighinmohr Avenue, Ballymena, and Tyler Calderwood (34) of Maybin Park, Kells.

Imposing 100-hour community service orders as a “direct alternative” to jail, District Judge Francis Rafferty told the four Calderwood brothers they had “behaved disgracefully and disgraced yourselves”.

The judge added there was “no doubt” the custody threshold has been crossed.

As the four Co Antrim brothers stood shoulder to shoulder at Ballymena Magistrates Court today, with their victims present, the judge told them they had “caused terror to this family”.

“I want each of you to think about how you would feel if someone belonging to you opened the door to four men barrelling in to exact whatever vengeance or revenge they thought appropriate at the time,” he told the defendants.

“I imagine you would feel that your home had been violated and your personal integrity and safety had been violated.”

The defendants had previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of common assault arising from the incident on July 12, 2021.

Opening the facts for the first time today, a prosecuting lawyer outlined how the victims’ wife and mother answered the door to be confronted by the brothers who “shoved” her out of the way as they forced their way inside.

As she was bent over in pain, she watched as the defendants “repeatedly kicked and punched” her husband and son, leaving one with a split lip and the other a bloody nose.

Her other teenage son had also been in the house, but he was not assaulted.

The court heard that according to victim impact statements, “they were only in the home for two minutes, but it felt like an age”.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene highlighted that not only had there been early admissions of guilt but the day after the incident, one of the brothers had called the victims to give an “unequivocal apology”.

He said that in the pre-sentence reports, “there are expressions of regret, expressions of apology and expressions of remorse… they accept that their liberty is in danger”.

Mr Greene said the attack happened following an incident on the Eleventh night when a daughter of one of the defendants had been struck with a bottle at a social event.

After the Twelfth parade, the brothers “made the uniform decision to attend the victims’ home”.

Sentencing the four brothers, Judge Rafferty said it was clear they were hard-working family men who had contributed to society but told them “nobody is allowed to take the law into their own hands”.

Especially not to force their way into anyone else’s home where “they’re entitled to feel safe and protected”.

The judge said while he accepted all four were busy men with families and work responsibilities, “you will just have to work around those responsibilities” to complete their 100 hours of community service, warning them they would be back before the court if there was any breach.

“If you don’t take the chance, on your own heads be it,” concluded the judge.