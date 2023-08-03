Bryson says legal victory casts doubt on ‘humiliated’ UK security regulator’s previous prosecutions

The validity of prosecutions brought by the UK security regulator in Northern Ireland since 2009 “are now questionable”, Jamie Bryson has said.

The loyalist activist was speaking after his long-running legal battle with the Security Industry Authority (SIA) ended with the case against him being thrown out by a judge who said it had no reasonable chance of success.

Mr Bryson said he has already lodged an application with the court seeking significant costs, and will also seek damages from the SIA.

Northern Irish peer Baroness Hoey last night called for an investigation after the UK regulator was “humiliated” in open court after a case that had dragged on for more than five years.

Granting Mr Bryson’s application for a ‘not guilty’ direction at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, District Judge Amanda Brady had outlined how she had doubts about multiple aspects of the prosecution case against the defendant, who had represented himself.

Mr Bryson had raised questions about the extent of the SIA’s powers in Northern Ireland, as well as whether it had correctly followed procedure.

The judge said this had created many “doubts” about many aspects of the case against Mr Bryson.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly,” the judge explained.

“A serious amount of time and effort have been spent on progressing this case by the prosecution, the defence and by the court.

“But the stage has now been reached where the right thing to do is to stop this case and the application for a direction of ‘no case to answer’ is granted.”

Mr Bryson said the judge’s decision is a “monumental embarrassment for the SIA”.

Last night he said the “total cost to the tax-payer of this saga is over £250,000” and that “the validity of all prosecutions in relation to such matters brought by the SIA since 2009 are now questionable”.

“I remain bemused as to why no one ever bothered to take the time to read the statute throughout dozens of prosecutions over more than a decade,” he added.

“The ruling of DJ Brady is a humiliation for the SIA, and those representing them.”

He also asked what action the SIA, or its parent body the Home Office, now take, given the “squander of public money on this utter pantomime”.

In a tweet, Baroness Hoey stated: “This behaviour by SIA needs properly investigated. Am sure Suella Braverman will read this with interest.

“The SIA is the responsibility of the Home Office.”