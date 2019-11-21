Bulgarian asked to be deported home after crime spree in town

A man asked his solicitor to "deport" him to Bulgaria after targeting several vehicles during a crime spree in Coleraine a short time after being released from prison, a court heard

Boris Borisov (29), whose address was given as no fixed abode in Belfast, appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court, where he admitted theft and interfering with vehicles in the town.

District Judge Peter King noted Borisov had "starred" on a PSNI Facebook page in connection with his arrest after a catalogue of incidents in Coleraine on Sunday, November 17.

The defendant pleaded guilty to seven charges, including five of interfering with vehicles and also theft involving a car key, a £40 coat and £4.

A prosecutor said police were tasked to Grange Road in Coleraine at 4.50am on November 17 following reports that a male was trying car doors in the area and the defendant was located and found to have items, including car keys which related to a vehicle parked in a nearby driveway.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said the defendant had just been released from prison the previous Friday and was originally from Bulgaria and had no immediate family or relatives locally.

The lawyer said Borisov had been in England and then came to Northern Ireland.

The solicitor said the defendant thought he might work in the "security" sector, but when that didn't happen, he began offending and had been jailed for a month.

Mr Harvey said: "He is desperate to return to Bulgaria. He pleaded with me to somehow deport him, but it is outside my capacity, outside my pay grade". Judge King added: "...and mine".

Mr Harvey said Borisov had found himself on the streets with no money. The solicitor said he was not entitled to benefits and would not secure accommodation.

Judge King said it was clear the defendant wished to return to Bulgaria, but added: "I have no mechanism to order that." Through an interpreter, he told Borisov he came to the UK "under your own steam" and would have to leave "under your own steam".

Judge King said the criminal record may bring the defendant to the attention of the Home Office, who "may decide your presence in the UK is no longer welcome".

The judge said Borisov had reoffended within hours of his release from prison in respect of "broadly similar offences" in Antrim and as he believed he would commit more crime "within hours", he could not deal with the case in a way that didn't involve prison and sentenced him to two months in jail for the Coleraine offences.