Bungling Newry burglar is rumbled on Facebook

A burglar who attempted to sell his stolen item on Facebook wearing the same clothes as when he committed the crime has been ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

Clayton Thompson pleaded guilty to burglary on November 17 last year.

The court heard that Thompson (34), of Damolly Meadows, Newry, had entered MJM Marine in Carnbane Business Park and stole a Wacker Neuson Concrete Saw.

CCTV footage captured him stealing the industrial item.

The burglar then posted photographs of himself on Facebook with the saw trying to sell it.

The PSNI who noted that he was wearing the same clothes on Facebook as he was when captured on camera stealing the saw from MJM.

Thompson was arrested and during police interview admitted the offence.

Defence said his client had last committed an offence some time ago back in 2014 and had stayed out of trouble since.

Thompson was further ordered to pay £354 compensation.