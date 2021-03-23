Burglar given more jail time over north Belfast petrol station raid

Christopher Clarke stole cash and cigarettes from a filling station in north Belfast last April (Nick Ansell/PA)

A jailed burglar has been handed extra prison time over his involvement in a distraction-type raid.

Christopher Clarke, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, stole cash and cigarettes from a filling station in north Belfast in April last year, the City’s Crown Court was told.

The 34-year-old and another man slipped into the station’s back office while an accomplice distracted members of staff.

Clarke, who has 76 previous convictions, including 15 for burglary and other dishonesty offences, was arrested a short time later with two others.

The defendant was due to be released from jail in July, having served the custodial portion of a sentence imposed last November.

However, Judge Donna McColgan QC ordered that Clarke, who admitted the petrol station burglary, serve another six months in prison and six on licence.