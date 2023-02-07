Burglar who targeted pensioners in crime spree jailed

A criminal with more than 250 convictions who burgled the homes of two ladies in their 80s was handed a 35-month sentence today.

Jailing Patrick Nigel Simpson (51) at Antrim Crown Court, Judge Alistair Devlin told the half-blind burglar that he was self-centred and had shown little sympathy or regard for his victims, two of whom were 88 and 85 years old.

“Frankly, reading the report, one gets the impression that, for you, it’s all about you,” said the judge, revealing that Simpson “expressed concern about how the offences will impact on you and your mental health and your relationships at home”.

“There’s not a word of concern about the impact of your offending on the elderly and the vulnerable who were the victims… You expressed either little or no understanding or sympathy whatsoever for the elderly ladies,” added the judge.

Simpson, from the Kylemore Road in Coleraine but who appeared at court by video-link from prison, had earlier confessed to charges of two burglaries, one attempted burglary and one of assaulting police during a mini crime spree in the early hours of May 30 last year.

During his sentencing remarks, the judge outlined how it appeared the first offence was when Simpson snuck into an unlocked garden shed on the Castlerock Road and stole a spade, which he then used to break the front door and a window of a home of an 88-year-old.

Having “rummaged through her private and personal belongings” in a downstairs sideboard, Simpson then went upstairs, creeping into the bedroom next to the pensioner’s, and when he turned the light on she came out to see what was happening.

The judge said it must have been “terrifying” for her to be confronted by an intruder.

The court heard, however, that Simpson “didn’t speak, but ran downstairs and out” of the house, but then went to a property just a few doors down, on Riverview Avenue in Coleraine, and tried to break in.

That victim, an 85-year-old lady, showed police how glass had been smashed and tools strewn around but couldn’t identify whether anything had actually been stolen.

Simpson, whom the judge said has “an appalling record” of 256 convictions, was arrested nearby but claimed he had not done anything wrong and was “aggressive” with police who were treating him for an arm wound.

Judge Devlin said the case against him was “overwhelming”, as he had left his blood and DNA on properties he had broken into, most likely left there from the bleeding wound to his arm.

“Burglary is and always has been regarded as very serious,” said the judge, explaining that, aside from the loss of possessions, it’s the invasion of the “privacy and sanctity of their own homes” that leaves victims with a “sense of violation and insecurity”.

As for Simpson, Judge Devlin said there were multiple aggravating features, including the multiplicity of offences, the vulnerability of the victims and his past record.

With the defence suggesting that Simpson “should have reached the end of the road” of offending, given his age and health difficulties, including being blind in one eye, the judge told the thief that, really, “only you can decide” and warned that, if there were further offences, Simpson will spend “longer and longer in custody”.