Burglars jailed after confronting pensioner and his granddaughter in Armagh home

Two burglars who confronted a 74-year-old man and his terrified young granddaughter in the hallway of the pensioner’s home have been jailed.

Martin Ward (27) and 28-year-old David Braniff were armed with a pair of plier-like metal cutting tools and blocked the front door, Newry Crown Court heard today.

Judge Gordon Kerr KC said their behaviour was made all the worse due to the vulnerability of the victims.

Ward received a three-year sentence while Braniff got 27 months, each to be served equally between jail and licence.

At an earlier hearing, Ward and Braniff, both from Moyraverty Court in Craigavon, admitted a charge of aggravated burglary with intent to steal relating to a property on Ashtree Hill in Tandragee.

They were armed with a pair of tin snips – a hand tool for cutting sheet metal which resemble pliers.

The court heard how the pensioner had gone home having picked up his four-year-old granddaughter from school, but when they got into the hallway, they were confronted by two masked men.

Judge Kerr outlined how the burglars blocked the way to the front door, with Ward holding tin snips above his head in his right hand, with the blades facing the pensioner.

The pair tried to take his car keys but failed when he kicked out at them and they fled empty handed, speeding away in a Nissan vehicle while the victims ran to a neighbour’s house for help.

Police were called, with the grandfather informing them that he had taken a photograph of the Nissan that was parked on his driveway.

Officers later found a burning vehicle on the Armagh Road in Tandragee, with the defendants arrested in the same area.

Police discovered the men had forced their way in by smashing a bathroom window, but when evidence was put to them after they had sobered up, Ward refused to answer questions, while Braniff had a prepared statement claiming his accomplice smashed the window and told him to come inside.

Judge Kerr said they both had multiple and relevant previous convictions, which he was taking as a further aggravating factor.

He added “there’s no doubt that this was an extremely frightening experience” for the pensioner and his granddaughter.