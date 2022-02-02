Caoimhe Morgan: Body of woman allegedly killed by her partner was discovered with her son by her side

Caoimhe Morgan who was murdered in December

A mother-of-four allegedly murdered by her partner in north Belfast was found dead with her three year old son by her side, patting her on the shoulders, a court has heard.

Police also disclosed that 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan’s lifeless body had injuries to the front and back of her head.

Details emerged as the man accused of killing Ms Morgan at her Harcourt Drive home in the early hours of December 18 last year was refused bail.

Taylor McIlvenna (30), with an address at Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter, Co Down, denies a charge of murder.

The builder claims he “lost the head” and struck her over a purported affair, but insists no life-threatening injuries were inflicted, a judge was told.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Morgan’s mother found her lying on a bedroom floor, partially clothed, unresponsive and not breathing.

Police and paramedics called to the scene were unable to detect any signs of life.

Taylor McIlvenna

“The victim appeared to have sustained injuries to the front and rear of her head, and had been bleeding heavily from the nose,” an investigating detective said.

Her mother told officers she went to the house that morning amid concerns for her safety.

Ms Morgan’s three-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, were also present when she arrived at the unlocked property.

“The victim’s son was beside her, patting her on the shoulder,” the detective added.

The court heard McIlvenna allegedly sent messages to Ms Morgan’s mother the previous night, claiming she had been out partying.

He faces further charges of criminal damage to windows at his cousin’s house and a car belonging to his nephew in separate incidents on the morning of December 18.

McIlvenna was in possession of Ms Morgan’s mobile phone when arrested later that day, according to police.

In pre-prepared statements the defendant accepted an assault occurred during an altercation with the victim.

But he insisted that she had not suffered any life-threatening injuries.

“He denied murder, he said that he lost the head and struck her after she admitted having an affair,” the detective stated.

“He said if she had needed urgent medical attention he would have requested it.”

McIlvenna replied “no comment” to all other questions put to him.

Opposing bail due to fears of potential interference with witnesses, the detective confirmed no-one else is being sought in connection with the murder.

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill said there were “sensitive and trying matters” for everyone involved in the case.

He argued that McIlvenna should not be kept in custody just because of the seriousness of the charge.

Denying bail, however, District Judge Ted Magill ruled: “There is clearly a risk of further offences.”

McIlvenna was remanded in continuing custody for a further four weeks.