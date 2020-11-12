Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan settle case after 19 day court battle

Carl Frampton thank his "extraordinary" wife Christine for her support.

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton has settled his multi-million pound legal battle with ex-manager Barry McGuigan.

Carl Frampton said he was "extremely happy" with the terms of the agreement and welcomed the end of the dispute.

He said the past three-and-a-half years had been "difficult but necessary".

Thanking his legal team, he added: "I want to also pay tribute to my fans, my friends and my family who stood by me and supported me throughout.

"None of this would have been possible without the amazing love and support of my children, and of course my extraordinary wife Christine.

"I am glad this chapter of my life is now behind me and my focus now, as always, remains on becoming a three weight world champion in 2021."

Barry McGuigan and Carl Frampton at a homecoming event in Belfast after the Jackal won his IBF super-bantamweight world title. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

All litigation and counterclaims were stayed on confidential terms at the High Court in Belfast.

The action ended after a marathon 19 days of evidence on the breakdown of a once-close relationship between two Irish legends in the sport.

Mr Frampton, 33, sued his ex-manager for alleged withheld earnings from big bouts staged in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

He was claiming up to £6m against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr McGuigan was a director - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

Lawyers for the Belfast fighter alleged that he had been signed up to a "slave contract".

In a counter suit, Mr McGuigan claimed a one-time protege he had treated like a son was in breach of contract by quitting his Cyclone organisation in August 2017.

Both men denied any wrongdoing throughout the case.

Barry Mcguigan with Carl Frampton (Nick Potts/PA)

A resolution in their acrimonious legal dispute was reached following the discovery of more than 10,000 emails potentially relevant to the case.

The court was previously told the electronic messages had either been lost or deleted from the Cyclone account.

But in an unexpected development, it emerged that masses of archived emails were found on the company's systems last week.

Proceedings were adjourned to allow a "mammoth" trawl through all the newly-located material continued.

Mr Justice Huddleston was then notified last night that a settlement had been reached by consent.

An order drawn up today confirmed: "All further proceedings in these actions and counterclaims be stayed upon the terms set out in the signed and dated document entitled 'Settlement of McGuigan v Frampton Litigation'."

No direction was made on the costs of the case.

Mr Frampton and McGuigan enjoyed huge success before their eight-year partnership turned sour.

Nicknamed The Jackal for his exploits in the ring, the fighter won world titles in two different weight divisions.

He claimed, however, that Mr McGuigan promised him a 30% share of profits as an incentive to end a previous promotional arrangement with boxing giant Matchroom and sign up with a Northern Ireland-based Cyclone firm set up in 2013.

In evidence, Mr Frampton alleged that he was never paid as a director of that company.

He then vowed never to fight for Mr McGuigan again after the taxman called at his home with a bill for nearly £400,000, the court was told.

The boxer's case centred on an alleged conflict of interest over Mr McGuigan's dual role as manager and promoter of some fights.

But any suggestion that money had been stolen from him was categorically denied.

During cross-examination counsel it was put to the fighter that he was no "little boy lost", instead having a major say in what his purses would be.

Happier times as Frampton celebrates with Shane after a victory in the ring

Mr McGuigan had sacrificed the chance to make a fortune out of Mr Frampton's title contests in America for the boxer's own good, it was claimed.

The court also heard how the atmosphere between the two men in their final days working together was described as "toxic".

A manager at a gym where Mr Frampton completed preparations for hometown shows in Belfast claimed ex-trainer Shane McGuigan told an associate that the boxer was "finished" and had only one fight left in him.

In his evidence Mr McGuigan denied ever promising a 30% profit cut or concealing money from the fighter.

He repeatedly stressed how the fighter was among the best ever paid in his division, and explained that he treated him "like he was one of my boys".

One of Mr McGuigan's sons also spent five days in the witness box.

Musician turned promoter Blain McGuigan told how the family was proud of Mr Frampton's achievements and earnings.

He also rejected claims that expenses from one the boxer's biggest contests were "inflated" to £75,000 in a bid to reduce profits.

Ultimately, however, a resolution was reached on all areas of dispute without the need for any judicial determination.