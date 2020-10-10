Carl Frampton left with 'a small payday' despite Titanic fight revenue

Court told world title bout attracted £100,000 government grant and punters paying up to £750, but Belfast boxer's share under scrutiny

Gary Lightbody at ringside to watch Frampton fight Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in 2017

Frampton with Rory McIlroy after defeating Leo Santa Cruz in New York in 2016

Ongoing case: Carl Frampton and wife Christine arrive at the High Court in Belfast yesterday

A Titanic Quarter world title fight attracted a government grant of £100,000 and a huge crowd with punters prepared to pay up to £750, but boxer Carl Frampton walked away from the win with a "small purse", the High Court heard yesterday.

Barry McGuigan and his wife Sandra negotiated directly with the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service David Sterling ahead of the September 2014 IBF super bantamweight title fight, the court heard as the Clones Cyclone endured a second day of cross-examination.

Mr McGuigan's company, Cyclone Promotions, received the £100,000 grant, while Mr Frampton's opponent Kiko Martinez pocketed more than £400,000 for the outdoor event that attracted thousands of people.

Mr Frampton received approximately £146,000, a "small purse" despite being the draw and the "reason for that huge audience", the boxer's counsel, Gavin Millar QC, suggested to Mr McGuigan.

"That was a very good purse, fighting the reigning champion, at home in his backyard," Mr McGuigan said.

Mr Frampton (33) is suing over the alleged non-payment of up to £6m in purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising during a four-year partnership that dissolved in acrimony in 2017.

A countersuit for breach of contract has been filed against the boxer by Mr McGuigan and his son Blain.

Mr McGuigan, who was provided with a magnifying glass after saying at an earlier hearing he had difficulty reading the small print on documents placed before him, was questioned by Mr Millar about ticket sales and other financial information.

VIPs including Rory McIlroy and Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody directly paid a company controlled by Mr McGuigan for tickets to Mr Frampton's two high profile fights in New York and Las Vegas, the court heard.

The money was then moved into another account linked to Cyclone Promotions, which Mr McGuigan, or family, is accused of using for personal benefit, including at an oyster bar, an antiques store and a Christmas Eve dinner at a Indian restaurant, it was claimed.

Mr McGuigan repeatedly answered questions about the company account and the sale of tickets by stating he knew little about finances.

Several times, Mr McGuigan told the court that counsel would have to ask his wife Sandra, son Blaine or his accountants about finances.

"That is not my domain," he said at one point. "I did not do finances", "accounts", or "look at those sort of things", he said during the hearing.

The court heard a Cyclone Promotions company account was allegedly used to pay restaurants, a clothes shop, antiques store and a furniture shop.

Bills paid through it were said to include:

£250 at a department store in Canterbury

£260 to a vet in Whitstable

£270 at an antiques store near Canterbury

£350 at a luxury furniture-maker in London

£365 at Marks & Spencer in Canterbury

£48 at a Tandoori restaurant in Canterbury on Christmas Eve

Mr Millar asked: "These are McGuigan family personal expenses being paid out of this account, aren't they?"

"It appears so, yes," Mr McGuigan replied, but added he had no knowledge of the details of the spending. The barrister suggested that using a company for personal expenses was one of the reasons Mr McGuigan was disqualified as a company director in 1996. Mr McGuigan agreed.

It is Mr Frampton's claim that he was promised a 30% share of profits to go into partnership with his ex-manager in another Northern Ireland-based Cyclone Promotions company.

But Mr McGuigan categorically rejected the allegations. "That's a joke. That's just nonsense," he said.

"The amount of money that we paid him, how could we possibly have been able to pay him 30%, that's nonsense, That's proper nonsense."

While Mr Frampton was named as a director of the company after he parted ways with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom organisation, the boxer "never once asked for accounts because he was being paid fantastic money", Mr McGuigan said.

During his evidence he stressed repeatedly that his focus was always on looking after his fighters, leaving others to deal with the financial side of the business.

However, Mr Millar claimed: "The idea was for this company to be a vehicle for McGuigan family members to earn money for themselves from the efforts of my client in the ring.

"That's why all those other family members were made directors of this company."

Mr McGuigan replied: "That's untrue, he got paid more than anybody else was willing to pay him, and handled perfectly and managed excellently to win him three world titles at different weight divisions. I don't know how I could have done a better job."

Asked why his wife Sandra, and sons Jake, Blain and Shane were made directors in the company, he said: "Because they worked their cotton socks off to make that young man a success.

"They worked exceptionally hard; long days, day after day after day, months after months to get him to where he had to be, I believed he could be, and I was right."

In negotiations ahead of receiving the £100,000 grant for the Titanic Quarter clash, Mr McGuigan represented himself as the promoter and described himself as Cyclone Promotions chief executive when signing an acceptance form, the court heard. But "we were working together as a team" and "I was the biggest name" and that was the reason "I was the one meeting government officials", said Mr McGuigan, adding that he was able to speak to Peter Robinson, the then First Minister.

Mr Millar put it to him that the negotiations surrounding the Martinez fight, with the government, television executives and others, was a "classic example" of a conflict of interest swirling around Mr McGuigan's position as both manager and promoter.

Mr Frampton received a "very small proportion" of the overall revenue generated from the event, Mr Millar suggested.

"It was not a small proportion of the income... it was a great opportunity, he won, succeeded," said Mr McGuigan.

The court heard also that Spaniard Martinez's purse of £427,845 was paid by a businessman named Christian Saunders, named earlier in court as Cyclone Promotion's main financial backer in its early days, "All the money was paid back," Mr McGuigan said.

"He gave me a substantial amount... he loved being around the fighters and did not want a big profit... he was a very wealthy guy," he said.

Mr McGuigan was questioned about the tickets sold for the boxer's various fights, including the world title bouts against Leo Santa Cruz.

Mr Millar noted, citing documents, that the number of complimentary tickets given to Cyclone was much larger than those given to Matchroom when that company was promoting the fighter. The percentage rose from 6.6% to between 12.25 and 17% in the first three Cyclone-promoted fights.

The court heard Mr McIlroy paid £1,280 into a Cyclone Promotions account for tickets for the first fight against Santa Cruz in New York in July 2016.

"He sat close to me," Mr McGuigan confirmed.

"It could be that he bought tickets for his colleagues, he had a couple of people with him, so that could have been for them.

"I would imagine Rory would have got a seat anywhere in the world for free."

But Mr Millar put it to him: "Nobody discussed with Mr Frampton charging Rory McIlroy for a ticket, did they?"

Tickets bought for the rematch with Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January 2017 also came under scrutiny.

Mr Lightbody paid £2,000, the court heard, while television and radio presenter Colin Murray paid £750.

"Again, nobody spoke to Mr Frampton about these people being charged for tickets for his fights, did they?" counsel asked.

Mr McGuigan told him: "You go along to watch him fight, you expect them to pay for their tickets. That's the business, it has to work that way otherwise why not let everybody in for free."

He said he was sure that all of the money had been accounted for and put through the accounts.

"It was all straight and above board," he added.

The case continues.