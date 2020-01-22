Carrick man had 'assortment of guns and ammo' in flat, court hears

The accused was remanded in custody (stock photo)

A Co Antrim man has been remanded into custody accused of having guns, ammunition and replica weapons.

Darren Clawson appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court following the seizure at a flat in the centre of Carrickfergus.

The 32-year-old, of Cheston Street in the town, faces two charges of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and six counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is further accused of having a quantity of ammunition.

Police said they recovered the haul and arrested Clawson during a proactive search operation on Tuesday morning.

One of the seized weapons, a revolver, had up to four bullets in the cylinder, it was alleged.

A defence lawyer claimed some of the charges related to replica items purchased over the internet.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Fiona Bagnall cited the risk of further offences and public safety issues.

Clawson was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.