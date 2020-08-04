Carrickfergus man refused bail over weapons and ammunition haul

Darren Clawson was refused bail on charges linked to the seizure of a haul which included a loaded revolver (stock photo)

A Co Antrim man accused of having an assortment of guns, ammunition and replica weapons stored at his home failed in a new bid to be released from custody.

Darren Clawson was refused bail on charges linked to the seizure of a haul which included a loaded revolver.

The 33-year-old, of Cheston Street in Carrickfergus, faces two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and six counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is further accused of having a quantity of ammunition.

The guns were discovered during searches carried out at his home on January 21 this year amid suspicions items had been imported, a previous court heard.

Police claimed the revolver was discovered in a drawer under Clawson's bed, while other firearms and imitation weapons were also readily accessible in a kitchen cupboard.

At the time a detective contended that they may have been intended for an organised crime gang or paramilitary use in the Carrickfergus area.

But Clawson's lawyer described him as a solitary individual with an innocent obsession in the history of weapon development.

One of the guns was a fake weapon bought from a Spanish website, while another was a Webley Revolver issued to British officers during the First World War, a judge heard.

At Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, defence barrister Paul Bacon mounted a new application for bail based on potential delays in the case.

Mr Bacon argued his client has already spent more than six months in custody, and will not get a trial date until sometime next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comparisons were also drawn with decisions to release two men charged with offences connected to the killing of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead as she observed rioting in Derry's Creggan area in April 2019.

Mr Bacon contended: "I appreciate these are serious charges (Clawson faces), but the person accused of the murder of Lyra McKee, and the person accused of possessing a weapon that killed Ms McKee are both on bail.

"While it's unhelpful to compare and contrast (cases), there has to be some form of perspective."

Despite submissions, District Judge George Conner again denied bail to Clawson.

Adjourning the case for four weeks, Mr Conner indicated that he may review his decision if a preliminary enquiry hearing is not fixed at that stage.