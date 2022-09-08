Carryduff man jailed for two years after HMRC busts £260k tax fraud

A man has been jailed and three others sentenced after trying to steal around £260,000 by making false claims for tax repayments.

The people involved in the tax conspiracy were all working in the construction industry in Northern Ireland, with HM Revenue and Customs uncovering the fraud.

They said the fraudulent claims were submitted to the HMRC Construction Industry Scheme (CIS) between January 2015 and September 2017.

On Wednesday, 51-year-old Edward Copeland with an address at Manse Park in Carryduff pleaded guilty at Antrim Crown Court to conspiracy to cheat the Public Revenue and was jailed for two years.

He was also ordered to pay a £150,000 confiscation order.

HMRC launched the investigation and arrested Copeland after his home had been searched in June 2017.

On the same date, 52-year-old Deborah Ramsey, from Newbuildings, was arrested following a search at her place of work, a building firm in Derry.

She pleaded guilty at Antrim Crown Court to conspiracy to cheat the Public Revenue on 26 May 2022 and was sentenced to 9 months in prison, suspended for three years.

HMRC said evidence that was uncovered on mobile phones led to the arrest of both Copeland and Ramsey.

They said further evidence seized then during the searches led to Michael Gerard Donaghy, aged 57 and from Claudy, and 34-year-old Belfast man Stephen Matthew Fegan being also charged with fraud.

Donaghy pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to conspiracy to cheat the Public Revenue on 14 January 2022 and was sentenced at the same court to three years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Fegan meanwhile pleaded guilty to converting criminal property contrary to Section 327 (1) (c) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 on 17 December 2021 at Belfast Crown Court.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, on the same date.

HMRC assistant director Lucie Irving said: “The majority of individuals and businesses pay the tax that is due – however there remains a determined minority like Mr Copeland who refuse to play by the rules.

“HMRC is on the side of the law-abiding majority. By tackling the most serious forms of tax crime we are creating a level playing for businesses and citizens.

“We are determined that they shouldn’t be disadvantaged or impacted by the criminal actions of others.

“We are successful in nine out of ten cases we bring to court and this case is another example of that success.”