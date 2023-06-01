Case against Dromore woman accused of lottery win payouts fraud set for Crown Court

The case against a Co Down woman charged with swindling her boss by exaggerating National Lottery win payouts “will take some time” to prepare, a court was told today.

During a brief mention of the case against Kirsten Alexandra Stevenson (32), a prosecuting lawyer told Banbridge Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, that she was seeking a seven-week adjournment while the case is prepared to go to the Crown Court.

“It will take some time,” she told District Judge Eamon King.

Stevenson, of Gallows Street, Dromore, is charged with fraud by false representation, theft, and fraud by abuse of position between August 14, 2022, and January 23 this year.

She is accused of fraud by falsely representing an “exaggerated National Lottery winnings payouts with the intention of making gain” for herself or to cause loss to the complainant.

The shop employee is also charged with stealing £23,000 from the alleged victim and defrauding him by abusing the position of trust she had in order to alter accounts.

The Public Prosecution Service confirmed the case will be proceeding on indictment to the Crown Court.

District Judge King put the case back to July 20 to fix a date for the preliminary enquiry.