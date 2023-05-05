Case against Dungannon couple over toddler death returned for trial

The case against a couple charged in connection with the death of a toddler has been returned for trial following delays and adjustment to the allegations.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle died on August 6, 2021, having sustained “catastrophic head injuries” allegedly caused by her stepfather Darren John Armstrong (33) of Park Avenue, Dungannon. He has been remanded in custody since being arrested.

Armstrong and the child’s mother Jade Dempsey (26) of Sycamore Drive, Dungannon, but since bailed to an unspecified address, appeared in the town’s Magistrates Court on Friday for a committal hearing, although their cases were dealt with separately.

Armstrong is charged with murdering Ali Jayden while Dempsey is charged with causing the death of the child by knowing there was significant risk of serious harm and failing to take steps to protect her.

She is further accused of child cruelty by wilfully neglecting and exposing Ali Jayden to unnecessary suffering or injury.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Armstrong and Dempsey did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on their own behalf at this stage.

Jade Dempsey and Darren John Armstrong

The judge ordered them to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on June 1, with Armstrong remanded in custody and Dempsey on continuing bail.

When the pair first appeared in court, it was disclosed that an ambulance crew attended Armstrong’s home following a report of an unconscious child.

Paramedics found Ali Jayden unresponsive and were suspicious of Armstrong’s claim that the toddler fell against the fireplace, striking her head. She was rushed to hospital but passed away.

Armstrong was arrested on suspicion of murder that day and Dempsey was arrested a short time later.

It transpired that Ali Jayden and her brother were on the child protection register due to Dempsey’s relationship with Armstrong, who was banned from access to them.

Dempsey claimed she went to his house to return a bank card and realised one of the children had lost their dummy, so left them with Armstrong while she re-traced her steps.

She had in fact arranged to leave the children with him while she went to Belfast to purchase a pram.

On her way to the bus, Armstrong sent a text complaining that Ali Jayden’s baby brother was “seriously melting” his head and “won’t stop crying".

His next communication was a phone call saying Ali Jayden was injured.

A post-mortem examination revealed injuries so extensive it wasn’t possible to establish how many times there had been impact.

Both were refused bail when first charged but Dempsey was later released on strict terms by the High Court.