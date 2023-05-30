Case of Bangor company director accused of kidnap and assault to be referred to Crown Court

A north Down company director accused of kidnap and assault is to have his case referred to the Crown Court next month.

During a brief mention of the case against Christopher Espie (38) at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court today, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed the case “is going on indictment”.

He added that the case was ready to proceed to a preliminary enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court.

Espie, from Bryansburn Road, Bangor, and who is a director in an electrical company, faces five charges arising from alleged incidents in May last year.

The charges include the kidnap and false imprisonment of a man he is also alleged to have threatened to kill, as well as the assault of a second male, on May 1.

Three days later, on May 4, Espie is alleged to have possessed a firearm without a certificate.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court.

The preliminary enquiry was set to be heard on June 29.